Motco Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motco raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

