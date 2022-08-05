Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 518.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

