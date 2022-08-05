M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.60% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $156,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.40. 22,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,871. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

