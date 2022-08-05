M&T Bank Corp Sells 34,710 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $109,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

UNP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.68. 23,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

