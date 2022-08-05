Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $11.20. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 4,883 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

