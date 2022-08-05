Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 1st

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $32.47 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

