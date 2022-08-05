Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

