Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MYI traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,232 ($15.10). 160,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,244.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Murray International Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,038 ($12.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,326 ($16.25). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.
Insider Activity at Murray International Trust
In related news, insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,013.23).
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.