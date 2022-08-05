MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.33 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $86.52 million and $47.33 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00012171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

