Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $27.40 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

