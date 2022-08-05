MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.71 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.71 ($0.03), with a volume of 114 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £23.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

