Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.37

Mysterium (MYST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $574,996.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

