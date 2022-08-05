Nabox Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $623,113.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
