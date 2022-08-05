Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Natera Stock Up 0.3 %

Natera stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 30,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Natera by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

