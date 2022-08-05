National Bankshares Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.88.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

