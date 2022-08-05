National Bankshares Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$48.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

IGM traded down C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$37.38. 188,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,706. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$865.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

