National Bankshares Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$23.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a C$30.50 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.02. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

About SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.