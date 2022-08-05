National Bankshares Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.14.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$65.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$64.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,687 shares of company stock worth $4,175,237.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.