National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Trading Down 3.4 %

NCMI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 23,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.