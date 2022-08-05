Natural Resource Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

NYSE NRP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 8,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $541.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $50.81.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

