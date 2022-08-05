Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NTUS remained flat at $32.96 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natus Medical

About Natus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

