Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMM. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,529. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $90,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

