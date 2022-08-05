Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.42 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Insider Activity

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

