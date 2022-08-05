Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €63.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($74.74) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($85.57) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €70.00 ($72.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.01 and its 200 day moving average is €71.77. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €52.80 ($54.43) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($119.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

