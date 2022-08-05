Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

