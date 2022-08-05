Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.
NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
