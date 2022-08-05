New BitShares (NBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $655,837.00

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. New BitShares has a market cap of $13.78 million and $655,837.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

