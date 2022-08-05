New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jonestrading from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 143,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,719. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

