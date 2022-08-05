Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.
Newtek Business Services Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at Newtek Business Services
In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
