Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Newtek Business Services

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Newtek Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading

