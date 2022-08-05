NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.85.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Featured Articles

