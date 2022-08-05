Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.39. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $197.22.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.