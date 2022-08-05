NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

NiSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,552,000 after acquiring an additional 368,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

