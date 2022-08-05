Nitin Sood Sells 17,540 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 1,580,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 268,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,583 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 532.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 112,987 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 477,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
