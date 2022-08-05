Nitin Sood Sells 17,540 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 1,580,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 268,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,583 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 532.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 112,987 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 477,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

