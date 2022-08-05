NL Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL Industries stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,735. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NL Industries stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of NL Industries worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NL Industries

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.