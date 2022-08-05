Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,931,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

