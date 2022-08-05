Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.

Progyny Trading Up 38.2 %

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 3,466,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Progyny’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Progyny by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

