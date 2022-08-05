Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.41. 16,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 6,204.15% and a net margin of 1.28%. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

