NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.80. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
