Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VCR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day moving average is $273.18. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.