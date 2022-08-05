Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 649,855 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 374,993 shares during the period.

QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 67,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

