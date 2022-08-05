Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AWK traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.46. 11,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,102. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.28.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.63.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

