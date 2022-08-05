Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after buying an additional 528,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,040,000 after buying an additional 409,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.