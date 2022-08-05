Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 52,028 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,028 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 91.5% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. 36,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

