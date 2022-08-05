Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SPVM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 7,791 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

