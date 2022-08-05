NuCypher (NU) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $137.84 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00131549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065752 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

