Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.34. 19,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 656,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Nutex Health Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

