NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NuVasive stock remained flat at $50.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in NuVasive by 64.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

