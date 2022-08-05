NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NuVasive stock remained flat at $50.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in NuVasive by 64.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
