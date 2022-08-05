NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.36.

NuVasive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 13,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,868. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $11,465,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

