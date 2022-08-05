Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 5.1 %

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,284. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

NUVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

