NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$14.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

TSE:NVA opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.56.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25. In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at C$2,227,997.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,042 shares of company stock worth $3,166,490.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.