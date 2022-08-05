NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.12. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

